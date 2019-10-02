As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Share Value Rose, Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $1.32 Million; Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Holder King Luther Capital Management Boosted Stake

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 179.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 220,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 343,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.78 million, up from 123,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $126.83. About 327,982 shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 32 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1,081 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.62M, down from 1,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 2.88M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 20/03/2018 – lnovio Closes License and Collaboration Agreement with ApolloBio To Develop and Commercialize VGX-3100 in Greater China; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – PRODUCT SALES PERFORMANCE BENEFITTED FROM STRONG LAUNCHES; 05/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca made ‘secret’ payments to doctors; Ohio removes gags from pharmacists; 30/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – WILL NOW ANALYSE COMPLETE DATA SETS FROM GALATHEA AND TERRANOVA TRIALS TO FURTHER UNDERSTAND THESE RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Disappointed Combination of Drugs Didn’t Result in Survival Benefit; 21/05/2018 – Inovio Opens Phase 2 Trial for VGX-3100 in Third Indication To Treat HPV – The No. 1 Sexually Transmitted Disease; 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Approval for Treatment of Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC – STUDY IS PLANNING TO ENROLL APPROXIMATELY 24 PATIENTS AND WILL ADMINISTER AT LEAST THREE DOSES OF VGX-3100

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,277 are held by Bb&T Corporation. Tekla Management Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.03% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5.19 million shares. Shanda Asset Management Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 12,726 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.15% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.04 million shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 2,048 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc has invested 0.17% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). 1,150 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Company. Etrade Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Invesco Ltd has 275,296 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 63,601 shares to 229,079 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 94,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,355 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,578 shares to 6,872 shares, valued at $753.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 1,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).