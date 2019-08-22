As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Share Price Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Raised Stake by $584,000; Ansys (ANSS) Market Valuation Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 135,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 6.00 million shares traded or 98.79% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN.L CEO SAYS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH INVESTORS TO ADDRESS CONCERNS ON EXECUTIVE BONUS SCHEME; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi/tremelimumab combo fizzles again on lung cancer $AZN; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 20/03/2018 – SGEN: $SGEN Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma – ! $SGEN; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 09/04/2018 – Ionis to get up to $300 mln from licensing deal with AstraZeneca

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 298,911 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,500 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:BMRN).

