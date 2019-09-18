As Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Market Value Rose, Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Veracyte (VCYT) Stake Upped by Driehaus Capital Management Llc

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 207.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 251,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The hedge fund held 373,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65M, up from 121,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 335,161 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 26,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 306,455 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65M, up from 279,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 1.92 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca third-line lung cancer combination study fails; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 27/05/2018 – LUYE PHARMA BUYS ASTRAZENECA’S SIGNATURE PRODUCTS SEROQUEL,; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core Operating Profit $896M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farallon Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 350,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset has invested 0.03% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). The California-based Acuta Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 4.88% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.81% or 930,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 260,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cannell Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 3.99 million shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 13,850 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). 54,413 are held by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Pier Capital accumulated 142,122 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 72,236 are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Daiwa Secs Group owns 297 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 23,353 shares to 465,331 shares, valued at $41.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 5,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,518 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $748.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,468 shares to 120,697 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 43,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).