As Astrazeneca (AZN) Market Value Rose, Bank Of Hawaii Has Cut Holding; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Value Declined, Holder Brahman Capital Lowered Its Holding

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Astrazeneca (AZN) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 75,624 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Astrazeneca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 5.94M shares traded or 101.91% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 24/04/2018 – CIRCASSIA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CIRCI.L – ASTRAZENECA (AZ) US COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP PROGRESSING WELL; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 13/03/2018 – AVILLION SAYS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPING PT027 THROUGH A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME, WILL FINANCE PROGRAMME THROUGH TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 21/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca PLC Announces Lokelma approved in the US for the treatment of adults with hyperkalaemia; 09/04/2018 – IONIS & ASTRAZENECA ADVANCE NEW DRUG FOR NASH; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 1.98 million shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N – SALES ROSE 11% IN DESIGNER JEWELRY CATEGORY , 18% IN JEWELRY COLLECTIONS CATEGORY, 11% IN THE ENGAGEMENT JEWELRY CATEGORY-CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Inventories Increasing in Line With Sales Growth; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES MID-TO-HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.48M for 20.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 25.23 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VXUS) by 11,567 shares to 205,860 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (BND) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).