As Astec Industries (ASTE) Shares Declined, Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased Its Position by $1.14 Million; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Position by $1.40 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 107,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 325,740 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 433,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.24. About 1.07 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q REV. R$14.91B; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Cosan S.A. Ratings and Changed Outlook to Stable From Negative; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 NET REV. BRL50B-BRL53B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 35,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 93,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, down from 129,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 106,851 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 87C, EST. 86C; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold ASTE shares while 52 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 20.52 million shares or 0.05% more from 20.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,850 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Limited accumulated 0.02% or 23,376 shares. 96,862 are held by Comml Bank Of America De. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) for 649,890 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 15,291 shares. Dean Limited Company reported 0.49% stake. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co has 494,133 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Dean accumulated 20,105 shares. 20,480 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust holds 0.3% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 1,600 shares stake.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 90,311 shares to 358,268 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) by 60,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $173,048 activity. $56,000 worth of stock was bought by Merwe Jaco van der on Thursday, August 29.

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $6.99M for 26.18 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.89% negative EPS growth.

