As Astec Industries (ASTE) Shares Declined, Holder Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding; Sasco Capital Raised Its Holding in Kroger Co (KR) by $4.02 Million

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,359 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 95,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $690.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 98,364 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE)

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 6.05 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger – sources [14:08 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6,335 shares to 89,631 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 16,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,209 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 470,952 shares to 459,706 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 276,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,941 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS).