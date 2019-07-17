As Astec Industries (ASTE) Share Price Declined, Holder Dean Investment Associates Has Decreased by $1.50 Million Its Stake; Reaves W H & Company Increases Holding in Transcanada (TRP)

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 60,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,100 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 171,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 616,540 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – U.S. lifts TransCanada Keystone oil pipeline pressure restrictions; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA VP SAMANTHA STUART SPEAKS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN N.Y; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 40,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,985 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 151,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 103,292 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Astec Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASTE); 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q EPS 87c; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. East; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 8,700 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc Com New (NYSE:BCE) by 181,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Analysts await Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 59.22% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ASTE’s profit will be $9.46 million for 18.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Astec Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

