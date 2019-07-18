As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $22.00 Million Its Position; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Stock Rose While Logan Capital Management Has Cut Position

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 37,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 74,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $96.4. About 1.78 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – FOUR SERIES OF OUTSTANDING NOTES ARE INTENDED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer Until May 11 — MarketWatch

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 470,266 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 EPS, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $422.06 million for 16.28 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP) by 7,045 shares to 65,204 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT) by 3,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited reported 26,630 shares stake. Numerixs Inv Technologies holds 8,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Limited stated it has 6,539 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 88,035 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.08% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 150,000 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 7,727 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Voya Management Ltd Com stated it has 20,461 shares. Moreover, Ejf Cap Ltd has 1.31% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 2.67M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 36,989 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 2.12 million shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.