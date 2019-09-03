As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined, Venor Capital Management LP Trimmed by $8.44 Million Its Stake; Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.40 Million as Valuation Rose

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 12,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 34,821 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 47,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 1.00M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 05/03/2018 Clean Transportation Pioneer and UPS Global Fleet Innovator Mike Britt Joins First Priority Group’s Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 231,727 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.19 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Fin Mngmt Inc holds 0.9% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 126,539 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 4,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated has 0.17% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 14,072 shares. Amer Interest Gru reported 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ins Tx holds 0.58% or 98,700 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Howe And Rusling accumulated 614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Group Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 19,691 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.71% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Essex Investment Management Ltd Com has 622 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Co has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chase Inv Counsel has 2,466 shares. Moreover, Scopus Asset Mngmt LP has 0.49% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old National Bank In holds 0.11% or 19,303 shares in its portfolio.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 3.80 million shares to 8.80 million shares, valued at $275.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 136,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 17,715 shares. Seizert Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.31% or 1.16M shares. Citadel Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 328,114 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 20,888 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.44 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 20,461 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 0% or 335 shares. Brigade Capital LP holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 314,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 170,628 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 9,924 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 3.71 million shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Limited reported 211,877 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 25,280 shares. Schneider Capital Mgmt reported 573,643 shares stake.

