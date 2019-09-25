As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined, Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $835,800; Welch Group Stake in Paychex (PAYX) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 13,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 354,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.15 million, down from 367,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 58,183 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 4,600 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.)

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.43 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 200,956 shares. 7,181 were reported by Hrt Fincl Limited. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 7,000 shares stake. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc reported 59,335 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 11,167 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Brookmont Capital Mngmt invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 7,825 were reported by Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership. Motco holds 0.47% or 61,325 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2,900 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mount Lucas Mgmt LP holds 27,203 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Captrust Fin invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Forte Capital Ltd Adv invested in 28,867 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex (PAXY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “Paychex Survey: Business Owner Optimism Is Trending Up – Insurance News Net” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $937.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 7,156 shares to 132,193 shares, valued at $22.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New by 3,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 19% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Such Is Life: How Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hrt Finance Ltd Liability Company owns 14,392 shares. Guggenheim Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citadel Advsr Limited Com has 6,949 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Gam Holdings Ag reported 33,883 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Numerixs Technology has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,700 shares. 1.20M are held by Lsv Asset Management. Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc stated it has 3,847 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.06% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% or 1,445 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 154,400 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 2,192 shares. Raging Capital Lc stated it has 2.91% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).