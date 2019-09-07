As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $22.00 Million; Thl Cr (TCRD) Holder West Family Investments Has Raised Its Position

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 535,646 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Thl Cr Inc (TCRD) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 120,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.35% . The institutional investor held 886,403 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 766,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Thl Cr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 67,522 shares traded. THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) has declined 16.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TCRD News: 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND TO RESCHEDULE MEETING LATER THIS YEAR; 22/05/2018 – THL CREDIT SR LOAN FUND CANCELS ANNUAL HOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share and Announces Investor Call; 12/04/2018 – THL Credit Hires Christopher Todisco Director, Business Development; 24/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Board Approval of THL Credit Advisors LLC to Serve as Sole Investment Adviser along with Reduction in Advisory Fee; 06/04/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 06/03/2018 – THL CREDIT 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 27C, EST. 31C; 22/05/2018 – THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Announces Cancellation of Annual Shareholder Meeting May 24; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT

Since March 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $34,238 activity. Giambastiani Edmund P Jr bought $9,648 worth of stock.

West Family Investments Inc, which manages about $399.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimera Invt Corp by 23,000 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $52.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TCRD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 12.44 million shares or 21.26% more from 10.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cooperman Leon G holds 1.12% or 2.78M shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0% or 84,844 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 33,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, California-based fund reported 37,874 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 81,720 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.02% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). D E Shaw reported 0% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 22,920 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 10,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 355,892 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com invested 0% in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD). Stephens Ar has 0% invested in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) for 23,850 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 192,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bankshares De reported 16,705 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc accumulated 0.03% or 25,534 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 9,578 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 151,382 shares. Numerixs Tech invested in 0.05% or 8,200 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). D E Shaw stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2.67M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.1% or 29,400 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated reported 11,490 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 36,989 shares. 12,447 are held by James Inv. Aqr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

