As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined, Holder Tegean Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Foundation Resource Management Increases Holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO)

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10 million, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 289,217 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 43.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 98,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 325,276 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, up from 226,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 3.86 million shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO SHELVE PLANS FOR MAERSK DRILLING UNIT IPO; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 1.03 million shares. Boston Partners invested in 0.11% or 1.92M shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 12,185 shares in its portfolio. Service Automobile Association invested in 25,651 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cullen Frost Bankers has 372 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 3,751 shares. 568,694 were accumulated by Capital Returns Management Ltd. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Guggenheim Capital invested in 0% or 13,333 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 274,312 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 56 shares stake. 9,579 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation. Parametric Assoc Limited holds 247,662 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial Has A Great Story To Tell – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Vipshop Holdings’s (NYSE:VIPS) Share Price Down By 56%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.