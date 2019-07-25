As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Its Position; First United Bank Trust Lifted Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 665,746 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58M, down from 834,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 184,400 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 77.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 960 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,195 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $751,000, up from 1,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $367.08. About 915,292 shares traded or 108.63% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares to 239,964 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 221,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc has 7,926 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Co holds 1.44 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Oakworth accumulated 2,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 66,366 shares. Raging Capital Management Lc has 303,900 shares. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Putnam Invests Limited holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 7.09M shares. Evergreen Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 151,382 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 472,140 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associate has 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Systematic Fin Management Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 31,170 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De accumulated 1.24 million shares. Art Advsrs Limited Com reported 4,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 1,445 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. $2.66M worth of stock was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Value Etf (IWS) by 3,665 shares to 9,333 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 4,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Advisors Ltd Company reported 675 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 2,521 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 1.78% or 140,065 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.15% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 1,715 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust has 673 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,263 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). North Point Port Managers Oh has 2.17% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 121,600 were reported by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,604 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 0.11% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 13,315 shares.