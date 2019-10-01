As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined, Tegean Capital Management Increased Holding by $835,800; Walker & Dunlop (WD) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.10M, up from 315,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 46,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.73% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 70,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 97,868 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Walker & Dunlop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WD); 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 12/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 08/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – HAS FORMED WALKER & DUNLOP STRUCTURED FINANCE; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 44,260 shares to 770,360 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.17 per share. WD’s profit will be $41.49M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold WD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.59 million shares or 1.05% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs owns 2,377 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 2,700 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) for 4.35 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 98,852 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 112,017 shares. Captrust Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 503 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Zpr Mngmt holds 26,064 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 125 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.84M shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 198,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).