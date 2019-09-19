As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined, M Holdings Securities Has Increased Its Position; Impala Asset Management Maintains Position in United Rentals (URI)

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 359.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 182,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 233,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.94 million, up from 50,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.81. About 248,892 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 10,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 225,002 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, up from 214,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 64,871 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 200,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 145 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested in 0% or 87,925 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 215,751 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brandywine Glob Investment reported 303,433 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 465,143 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Corp holds 14,068 shares. 237,936 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Alyeska Investment Grp LP stated it has 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Vanguard Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ejf Ltd Liability Co reported 1.72% stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 296,642 shares. 30,428 are owned by Burney.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 13,659 shares to 51,624 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,479 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Edgemoor Invest Advsrs has 1.95% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Vanguard holds 8.42 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 94,030 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Com. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP reported 13,184 shares. Srb Corp accumulated 4,138 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 51,609 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.04% stake. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moore Mngmt LP holds 0.28% or 90,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 349,459 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Norinchukin Bancorp The has 0.02% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 362,464 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TCK) by 13.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,400 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).