As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding by $9.40 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Raised Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $935,088 as Stock Declined

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 14,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 588,788 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.28 million, up from 574,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 106,809 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 84,273 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 118,824 shares to 528,474 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 533,614 shares. New York-based Capital Returns Limited has invested 13.62% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc holds 0.01% or 247,662 shares. Advisory Services Networks invested in 855 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Corp invested in 65,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Schroder Inv holds 0% or 107,629 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,950 shares. Mackenzie invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Greenleaf reported 0.01% stake. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 6,949 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 664,930 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 200,875 shares to 27,100 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 316,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,305 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 7.00 million shares. National Pension reported 722,536 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cullinan owns 86,233 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 33,689 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moneta Invest Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Forbes J M Llp holds 2.28% or 177,123 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 10,660 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel accumulated 0.06% or 13,500 shares. 12,424 are held by Linscomb & Williams. & Mgmt holds 1,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,370 shares. Cutter Brokerage owns 4,977 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 130,946 shares. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 75,000 shares.

