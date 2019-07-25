As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Rose, Tegean Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Torray Has Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position by $7.30 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 278,362 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 137,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, down from 527,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp reported 30,304 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aurelius Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 525,913 shares. Amp Capital Invsts owns 12,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bokf Na owns 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 32,994 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd invested in 12,385 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 70,818 shares. Fund Management Sa accumulated 60,184 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 80 shares. 127,935 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Cwm holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 53 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Company holds 0.93% or 645,388 shares. Diversified Com reported 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capital City Trust Fl reported 16,380 shares stake. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 19,921 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lederer Investment Counsel Ca invested in 33,270 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Hourglass Ltd Llc reported 268,337 shares. Cullen Cap Management holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.34 million shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 119,077 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Augustine Asset holds 0.66% or 18,290 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.5% or 261,175 shares. Guardian Cap Lp stated it has 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 4,609 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd owns 1.77 million shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares to 150,236 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 17,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).