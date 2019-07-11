As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Rose, Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Stake; Proffitt & Goodson Raised Stake in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 342,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 595,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.32. About 453,724 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kahn Brothers Grp Inc De, New York-based fund reported 1.24 million shares. Charles Schwab invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 13,532 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 0.1% or 389,007 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Co owns 12,385 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc invested in 303,433 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 32,954 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 127,935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset invested in 1.20M shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na owns 62 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% or 20 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M. $720,480 worth of stock was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 9,979 shares to 215,230 shares, valued at $13.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).