As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $8.44 Million; Drw Securities Increased Stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by $1.95 Million as Stock Declined

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 281,666 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 27/04/2018 – China Mobile Limited 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F Filed with the US SEC; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE SAYS PLANS TO REDUCE TARIFF BY MORE THAN 30 PCT THIS YEAR, EXPECTS ARPU TO DROP; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 17/05/2018 – China Mobile: Frank Wong Kwong Shing Resigns as Independent Non-Executive Director; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 net profit up 5 pct on boost from 4G subscriber growth

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.13. About 39,682 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,271 are held by Weiss Asset Management Lp. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.02% or 60,184 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited stated it has 1,995 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 169,800 shares. Clearbridge Limited has 384,334 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Gsa Cap Prns Llp reported 0.03% stake. Burney Communication, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Bogle Investment Management Limited Partnership De has invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nfc Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 5.59% or 426,203 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.02% or 20,249 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 35 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 273,689 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.02% or 479,313 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 1.02M shares or 0.57% of the stock.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 65,404 shares to 24,760 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arconic Inc by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

