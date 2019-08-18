As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Taylor Asset Management Decreased by $4.68 Million Its Position; First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Trimmed Stake in Harris Del (HRS) by $1.36 Million as Valuation Were Volatile

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47 million, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 8,580 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 34,607 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, down from 43,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 233.10% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Harris City Council briefs; 29/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Senators Push Back on FCC Proposal to Cut Phone and Broadband Service from Struggling Americans; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Capital Advisors’ David Harris Recognized by Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Bipartisan Senate Colleagues Announce Funding For Election Security; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Com; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu to Sell 21 Farm Fresh Stores to Harris Teeter, Kroger and Food Lion; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Harris Co. Mud No. 321, Tx’s Goult; Stable Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Ahead of Trump’s Visit to California, Feinstein, Harris Lead CA Congressional Delegation in Raising Concerns; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin Incorporated reported 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zweig has invested 1.25% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Capital Returns Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 465,718 shares or 11.08% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.24% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 273,689 shares. Goldentree Asset Management LP holds 542,517 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.16% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 45,278 shares. Zebra Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 10,038 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 74,802 shares. 232,607 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Contravisory Management Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 1.96M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 127,935 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.13% or 50,435 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 235,800 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Lc accumulated 0.02% or 544 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 239,415 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ent Fincl Services Corporation invested in 73 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt accumulated 30,719 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0.22% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0% or 6,633 shares. First City Cap Mgmt invested in 8,355 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks holds 0.31% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 108,239 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.61% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 13,670 shares. Bb&T invested 0.1% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 161,144 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.23% or 190,516 shares. Brookmont Cap Management has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Co holds 10,342 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.77% or 5,035 shares.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,478 shares to 36,707 shares, valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).