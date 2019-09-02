As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Lowered by $22.00 Million Its Position; M&R Capital Management Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) Has Boosted by $407,120

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Com (PAI) by 2236.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 29,080 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Western Asset Investment Grade Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 14,344 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 515,000 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 25,100 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Taylor Asset Mgmt has 15.93% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 550,650 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 25,648 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 1,445 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Management invested in 7,024 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 62,165 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 170,628 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited invested in 0.01% or 17,398 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.14% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Riverhead Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 134,545 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated invested in 10,651 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc owns 1,995 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 943 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc owns 4,571 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

