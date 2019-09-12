As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Nfc Investments Trimmed by $464,310 Its Holding; Navellier & Associates Upped Position in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) as Market Value Rose

Nfc Investments Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc sold 11,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 415,148 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47M, down from 426,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 135,919 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 16.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 24,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The hedge fund held 175,391 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 150,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 50,721 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 15,726 shares to 12,799 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dow Jones U.S. Technol (IYW) by 33,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,552 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold AUDC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 2.74% less from 8.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 482,435 shares stake. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De stated it has 130,778 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 45,933 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 28,139 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 47,021 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 31,979 shares. Moreover, Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has 0.04% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Morgan Stanley holds 2.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The California-based Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.28% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.10M shares. 164,602 are held by Victory Mgmt. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 35,818 shares. Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 0.97% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 456,222 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 29,838 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt Research has 0.24% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 41,000 shares.

Nfc Investments Llc, which manages about $1.00B and $350.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 15,690 shares to 679,993 shares, valued at $29.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.