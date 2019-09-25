As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Nomura Holdings Cut Its Position; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Market Valuation Rose While Aristeia Capital Has Boosted Position by $518,158

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 84,449 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.00M, up from 80,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 617,814 shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 75.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc sold 350,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 111,485 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.84M, down from 462,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 155,983 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Stocks That Have the Potential to Be the Next Amazon – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Market Teases All-Time Highs, but Here Are 2 Stocks You Can Buy Cheap – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wix.com Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:WIX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com Stock Is a Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Spark Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Bamco New York has 1.97 million shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.03% or 26,076 shares. American Century accumulated 26,516 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 277,635 shares. Raymond James Finance Services holds 0.01% or 18,916 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). 72,942 are owned by Vanguard Gru Inc. Sphera Funds Ltd reported 0.4% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System has 48,670 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 16,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares to 39,900 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 604,901 shares to 904,696 shares, valued at $157.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) by 127,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,300 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.