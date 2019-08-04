As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Cut Holding; Hanesbrands (HBI) Valuation Declined While North Star Asset Management Trimmed Position by $400,758

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.99. About 588,509 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 23,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 238,952 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 262,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 7.08 million shares traded or 54.46% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 12/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $21 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 09/03/2018 Beating the Buzzer: HanesBrands Flexes Quick-Turn Muscle to Deliver More Than Half a Million Pieces of March Madness Apparel; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru reported 500,560 shares stake. Burney Company owns 42,909 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 207,209 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Goelzer Incorporated has invested 0.4% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mackenzie Corporation reported 1.23 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.11% or 74,080 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications has 89,063 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 810,767 shares. Moreover, Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Mutual Of America Ltd invested in 48,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 93 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 12.45 million were reported by Fil.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evaluating The Safety Of Hanesbrands’ 3.6% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HanesBrands Reports Second-quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL) by 2,229 shares to 20,021 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 4,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $175,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 297,286 shares. 80 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Panagora Asset Management owns 8,290 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 10,038 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 20,249 shares. Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 426,203 shares. Hong Kong-based Parametrica Mngmt Limited has invested 0.63% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 6,539 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ameriprise holds 473,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk L P, a Texas-based fund reported 44,915 shares. Mirae Asset has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 17,398 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 22,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 534,151 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 17% – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Techcrunch.com published: “Medallia stock up 76% following first day trading on the NYSE – TechCrunch” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Mohawk’s stock tumbles to lead NYSE losers after sales miss, downbeat outlook – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.