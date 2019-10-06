As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $9.40 Million; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Market Value Declined While Robecosam Ag Decreased Its Position by $1.80 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.17 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 999,118 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Net $193.6M; 24/04/2018 – Applied DNA Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 06/04/2018 – RUMBLEON INC RMBL.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $7

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 702,812 shares traded or 32.02% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,520 shares to 14,950 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 58,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 284,479 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 26 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1.96 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 82,012 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 8 shares. Shelton Cap, a California-based fund reported 26,827 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 50,566 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 62,893 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Sigma Planning holds 3,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 9,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 52,537 shares. Conning has invested 0.27% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Accredited Investors has invested 0.05% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Virtu Fincl reported 4,038 shares stake.

Analysts await Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 34.67% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MXIM’s profit will be $132.92 million for 29.36 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 78,383 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Lsv Asset accumulated 1.20 million shares. Stifel Financial owns 65,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aviance Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 4,600 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc stated it has 0.5% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 1,445 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.1% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership reported 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 664,930 shares. Sterling Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 74,983 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 21,557 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 14,165 shares.

Since October 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.04 million activity.