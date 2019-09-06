As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position; As Community Finl Md (TCFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Has Lowered Position

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 439 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 281,199 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $90.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 15,820 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.1% or 29,400 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ejf Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 1.31% or 246,781 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.03% or 25,534 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 472,140 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 50,435 shares. Sei Co reported 468 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Lc stated it has 665,746 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 3.71M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 30,838 are owned by Trexquant Ltd Partnership. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity holds 389,007 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 170,628 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $3,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 1,600 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,627 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 2,375 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 50,094 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 317 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1,484 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 6,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc owns 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 347 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 6,709 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0% or 215,579 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 4,140 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 1,468 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0% or 1,409 shares. Private Mgmt Limited Com holds 189,089 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 49,353 shares.

