As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Holder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $9.40 Million Its Holding; Synovus Financial Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Boosted by $500,682 as Shares Rose

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 5,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 76,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 71,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $105.36. About 1.74M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 213,856 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares to 125,367 shares, valued at $25.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natural Resource Partners L by 208,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schroder Mgmt stated it has 107,629 shares. 16,585 are held by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Wellington Management Group Llp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Na owns 47 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 154,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Denali Advsr Lc has invested 0.54% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Grp De reported 1.57 million shares. Brinker Inc accumulated 10,664 shares. Northern holds 1.44 million shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 17,878 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 39,021 shares to 270,743 shares, valued at $33.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,251 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Prns Llp reported 4.52 million shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3,108 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 2,520 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And Communication stated it has 22,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.13% or 1.11M shares. Notis owns 52,644 shares. Scotia Capital has 3,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 0.02% or 694 shares. Savant Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Meritage Port Management holds 1.45% or 155,661 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,214 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Llc accumulated 142,510 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Covington Inv reported 93,689 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com invested in 0.02% or 2,413 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 0.01% stake.