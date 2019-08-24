As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Holder Aurelius Capital Management LP Cut by $22.00 Million Its Holding; Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Salzman & Company Trimmed Position by $4.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 21, 2018; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S EXPECTS THAT THE INDIAN ECONOMY WILL GROW 7.6% IN 2018 COMPARED WITH 6.2% IN 2017; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TELECONFERENCING SERVICES TO B3;; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To East Troy, Wi’s Go Bonds; 17/05/2018 – EQS-Adhoc: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA Logistics’ credit rating upgraded by Moody’s by four notches to B1; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES TMX FINANCE Caa2 RATING UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wyuna Water’s Senior Secured Ratings To A1, Assigns A Definitive A1 Rating To Its Proposed Senior Secured Notes; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Abcp Activity Ending March 2, 2018; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ASSIGNS AA2 TO $425 MLN NEW MEXICO SUB LIEN TRANSPORTATION BONDS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 546,683 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.08% or 666,296 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 17,847 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Capital Advisers Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Allied Advisory Services reported 2,462 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 1.77M shares stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 1,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,304 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund. Raymond James And stated it has 136,395 shares. Strs Ohio owns 163,230 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 9,715 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). British Columbia Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 47,309 shares.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 25,100 shares. Fund Sa stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 9,184 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 57,964 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.1% or 29,400 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Schroder Inv Grp has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 235,800 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 512,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tcw Grp invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.06% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 9,924 shares or 0% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 35 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 26,621 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.