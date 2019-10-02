As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Stake; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Valuation Rose While Caprock Group Trimmed Holding

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 5,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 4,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 10,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $156.34. About 1.32 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.03. About 315,197 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 372% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) Shares A Year Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lennar +3.2% as Q3 results reflect market improvement – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 212,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kahn Brothers Grp De holds 1.57 million shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Macquarie Grp holds 34,400 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 3.47M shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.72% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 503,856 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 246,683 were reported by Invesco. Franklin Res reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc accumulated 376,387 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has 0.08% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 8.57 million were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. New York-based Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Weiss Asset Management Lp has 8,412 shares. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82 million for 29.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,942 shares to 38,909 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).