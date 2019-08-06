As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; Cedar Fair LP (FUN) Stock Price Declined While Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted Stake

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 339,609 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (FUN) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 35,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% . The institutional investor held 202,532 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 166,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Cedar Fair LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 156,281 shares traded. Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has declined 12.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FUN News: 02/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company/; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Fair LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUN); 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 23/03/2018 – Kings Dominion Debuts New “Hybrid” Roller Coaster Twisted Timbers; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Rev $55M; 22/05/2018 – Classic Roller Coaster at Worlds of Fun Gets New Twist; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair Declares Cash Distribution of $0.89/LP Unit; 20/03/2018 – Carowinds Introduces Camp Snoopy and Non-Stop Family Fun; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Point Opens “With a Vengeance” This Saturday; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Fair 1Q Loss $83.4M

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 163,874 shares to 758,049 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 20,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,598 shares, and cut its stake in Key Energy Svcs Inc Del.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FUN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 27.14 million shares or 0.18% more from 27.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 72,111 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 56,897 shares. Avenir holds 0.48% or 86,209 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1,245 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 4.93M shares in its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company stated it has 109,442 shares. Huntington National Bank has 11,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cap Rech Global Investors owns 1.85M shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.03% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Cetera Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN). Crawford Invest Counsel reported 4,821 shares stake. Barnett & invested in 1.5% or 50,106 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com owns 0% invested in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) for 400,594 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

