As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Rose, Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $9.02 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.83. About 346,267 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 729 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28M, up from 9,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,584 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt invested in 1,165 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel invested in 0.54% or 409 shares. Btc Management invested in 5,054 shares. 30 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Inc. Natixis Advsr Lp has 1.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 122,693 shares. Sit Assoc reported 7,709 shares. Fort Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 1,066 shares. Lafayette Invs holds 159 shares. Moreover, Albion Finance Group Incorporated Ut has 2.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,809 shares. Greenbrier Ptnrs Mngmt Lc stated it has 35,000 shares. Putnam Fl Company owns 13,998 shares. Coatue Ltd stated it has 7.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3.33% or 1.62 million shares. Ally holds 4.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 12,000 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,469 shares to 18,084 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 35,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 345,000 shares to 845,000 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.