As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Has Cut by $8.44 Million Its Position; Arvest Trust Company Has Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $1.97 Million as Share Price Rose

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 17,749 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 180,147 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 162,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp analyzed 191,781 shares as the company's stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.61. About 437,963 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Instl Tr (MIEIX) by 26,064 shares to 2.71 million shares, valued at $67.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 94,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,246 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,620 were accumulated by Sonata Gp. Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 2,217 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas holds 60,880 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Cna Fin holds 32,969 shares. Manchester Management Ltd Co reported 13,360 shares. Maryland-based Edgemoor Advsr has invested 1.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 1.53% or 719,334 shares. Perkins Coie invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cambridge Inv, Iowa-based fund reported 321,041 shares. Chilton Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 635,828 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Bender Robert & Associates has 2,153 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank accumulated 0.45% or 476,435 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 103,842 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pure holds 3,690 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.32% or 6.95 million shares in its portfolio.

