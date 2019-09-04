As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding; Academy Capital Management Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $929.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $208.94. About 12.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 11/05/2018 – Have those floppy disks ready! This connoisseur has the world’s largest collection of rare Apple computers; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 24.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77 million, down from 830,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 188,529 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,675 shares to 351,188 shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,644 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Limited, California-based fund reported 145,961 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 962,675 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Company owns 59,382 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 67,926 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Co Adv holds 6.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 90,923 shares. Professional Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.05% or 1,426 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi has invested 2.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 24,083 are held by B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diligent, California-based fund reported 29,939 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 30,050 shares. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,908 shares. Highland Management Lc reported 153,960 shares. Saratoga & holds 7.61% or 586,753 shares. Vestor Cap, Illinois-based fund reported 109,778 shares.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 85,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.