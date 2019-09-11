As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position; Eulav Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Valuation Declined

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 29.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 410,437 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 59,183 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 20,000 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Everbridge Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $176.53 million for 39.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.