As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Raging Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.97 Million; Chase Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake by $2.22 Million; Share Value Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 124.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 25,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, up from 20,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 181,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 303,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 785,849 shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO

