As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Trimmed by $303,324 Its Position; Gibraltar Capital Management Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $461,592; Market Value Declined

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 7,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 7,768 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $327,000, down from 14,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.46. About 357,452 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 8,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 70,692 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85M, up from 62,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.07. About 6.37 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $97.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 37,882 shares to 9,797 shares, valued at $581,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

