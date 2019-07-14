As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Venor Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $8.44 Million; Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake by $2.09 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 394.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 30,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 455,324 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2.35M shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Lpl Finance Limited Liability owns 22,061 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation owns 384,334 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Proshare Limited Co holds 13,532 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.02% or 1.45M shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.44M shares. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Schneider Cap Corporation has 573,643 shares for 5.82% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,173 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 19,599 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,271 shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7,000 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).