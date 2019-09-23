As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $9.40 Million Its Stake; Msc Indl Direct (MSM) Holder Hendershot Investments Has Raised Stake by $400,340

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (MSM) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 43,455 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 38,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Msc Indl Direct Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 207,742 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Adj EPS $1.04; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 210,447 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 100 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.83 million shares or 1.40% less from 41.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 25,115 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Nomura Holding Inc reported 0% stake. Regions Fincl holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 252,224 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 74,236 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.41% or 45,200 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Llc reported 761,486 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Oakworth Inc invested in 0% or 18 shares. M&T State Bank holds 7,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 27,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley invested in 8,603 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

More notable recent MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MSM) 25% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Put Buying Activity in MSC Industrial (MSM) Targets Downside in Share Through December -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MSC Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 3.02 million shares to 7.82M shares, valued at $197.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability reported 695,430 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Zeke Capital Advsr Llc stated it has 0.04% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 9,794 are held by First Republic Mgmt Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 296,642 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Creative Planning owns 9,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management Inc holds 3,847 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 4,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 223,013 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 142,241 shares. Panagora Asset reported 8,290 shares. Magnetar Financial Llc holds 0.01% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 11,794 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,412 shares in its portfolio.