As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Cut Its Position; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Boosted Its Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 118,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,067 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, up from 117,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 887,963 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 32,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 633,240 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.65M, down from 665,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 85,492 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 748,110 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 9,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 237,936 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 174,742 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 142,241 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Lc reported 0% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Credit Suisse Ag reported 107,736 shares. 63,385 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 10.10 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.37M shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,185 shares. Goldentree Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.52% stake. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 85,700 shares. Contravisory Inv Management Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 78,383 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,495 shares. Park Presidio Lc owns 800,000 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 17,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Cls Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com has 15,421 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 93,230 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,790 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 10,000 shares. 121,510 were accumulated by Lmr Prns Llp. Confluence Investment Management Lc has invested 1.87% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gemmer Asset holds 0% or 544 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 90,720 shares stake. Brown Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 70,376 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. Amica Retiree stated it has 0.13% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).