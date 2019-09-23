As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined, Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.26 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lowered by $13.06 Million Its Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.)

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 54.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 119,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 101,812 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16 million, down from 221,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44M shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17M and $518.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 16,870 shares to 164,451 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxonmobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah-based Albion Financial Group Ut has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company holds 8.46 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Martin Invest Lc stated it has 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Burt Wealth Advisors owns 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,688 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Co Dc holds 404,416 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. 2,836 were reported by Polaris Greystone Fincl Gru Lc. Page Arthur B owns 20,239 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Fil reported 3.18M shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 6.66 million shares. Hamlin Management Limited Com has invested 3.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Somerset Tru has 0.87% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,434 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 3.38M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 125,778 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 150,000 shares to 900,000 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 2.37 million shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.40 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 237,936 shares stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has invested 0.5% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zeke Ltd holds 0.04% or 9,950 shares in its portfolio. Burney Commerce holds 30,428 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 33,272 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 1.11M shares. Sei Invests reported 4,708 shares stake. Natixis owns 94,783 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.01% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% or 10,664 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 17,007 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,053 shares.