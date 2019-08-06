As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Price Declined, Elm Ridge Management Lowered Its Stake; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Regentatlantic Capital Has Upped Holding

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 10,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 136,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 126,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 1.47M shares traded or 31.80% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS – AWARDED A FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER BY GENERAL SERVICES ADMINISTRATION TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY’S C4ISR PROTOTYPING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.50; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 211,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 464,348 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 78,983 shares to 127,875 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,597 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

