As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Raging Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Price Rose, Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 19,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.45M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $188.06. About 599,414 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 181,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 303,900 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 485,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 917,823 shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.)

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spon Adr by 30,933 shares to 212,787 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 4,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,013 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Reit Co Reit (NYSE:NRZ).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/03/2019: ANET, OLED, DATA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AYX, BK, OLED – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Apple, Dollar Tree, Charter Communications, Universal Display, DSW, and Revlon â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jabil (JBL) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up on EMS Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Universal Display Corporation (OLED) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,623 are held by Parsons Mngmt Ri. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 5,705 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,862 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hl Service Limited Company reported 0.02% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jefferies Group Lc invested in 0.01% or 8,326 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 30,000 shares. Whittier Trust owns 269 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Principal Finance Group Incorporated reported 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 14,417 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 1.24M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Llc invested in 25,100 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 2.12 million shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Systematic Fin Mngmt Lp reported 31,170 shares stake. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 943 shares. California-based Philadelphia Of San Francisco Ltd Liability has invested 4.98% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Parkside Bancshares reported 1,836 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advisors has invested 0.18% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Utah Retirement System holds 19,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 73,413 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 1,445 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Cap holds 9,795 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 34,400 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc holds 0.05% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc owns 389,007 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 283,011 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $31.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 3.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).