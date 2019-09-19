As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined, Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Decreased by $1.37 Million Its Position; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stock Declined, Holder Muzinich & Company Cut Its Position by $911,848

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 47,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 617,422 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.10M, down from 665,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.96. About 110,942 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 32,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 633,240 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.65M, down from 665,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 123,100 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,435 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 20,191 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo, a Florida-based fund reported 25,834 shares. James Investment Research Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,811 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 78,383 shares. State Street Corp invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Parametric Port Associates Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 247,662 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 12,752 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 170,175 were reported by Prudential Financial. Brigade Mgmt Lp holds 284,200 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ejf Capital Limited has invested 1.72% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Seizert Cap Prns invested in 695,430 shares or 1.44% of the stock.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 193,280 shares to 695,775 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 205,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Analysts await TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TSLX’s profit will be $31.81M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.