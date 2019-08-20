As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $22.00 Million; Crescent Park Management LP Decreased Wex (WEX) Stake by $7.27 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.73. About 786,341 shares traded or 39.32% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $203.17. About 250,204 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.33% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jane Street Group Lc has 1,238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bamco Inc Ny reported 450,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 98,970 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Com owns 244,199 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp holds 2,526 shares. 8,700 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 584,446 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res Inc has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). First Ltd Partnership owns 6,628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,180 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 72,695 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Lc holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt Limited stated it has 6,720 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of reported 17,500 shares. Swiss National Bank has 192,600 shares. 653,276 are owned by Aperio Limited Co. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 273,689 shares in its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 1.02M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 176,027 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 12,719 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,323 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Diamond Hill Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 328,114 shares.

