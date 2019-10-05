As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Declined, Tcw Group Has Lifted Position; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Market Value Rose, Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Holding

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 10,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 85,908 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 75,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 586,443 shares traded or 10.62% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 19,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 547,116 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.68 million, down from 566,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 171,120 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES LOW RISK OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING FACILITY; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Approaching Lava Covered the Wellheads of Two Geothermal Wells; 23/04/2018 – News On U.S. Geothermal Inc. (HTM) Now Under ORA; 16/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies Reports Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Lava flow stalls, sparing Hawaii geothermal plant from more damage; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q REV. $184.0M, EST. $175.4M; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Significant Physical Damage or Extended Shut-Dn of Puna Facilities Could Have Adverse Impact on Busines; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Previously Reported It Identified a Material Weakness in Its Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Related to Accounting for Income Taxes

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 1.20M shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $46.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.85M for 56.86 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26,679 shares to 170,801 shares, valued at $28.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since October 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.