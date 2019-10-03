As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.26 Million; Trimble (TRMB) Holder Stone Run Capital Has Increased Its Position

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 284,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, down from 314,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 315,010 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 7,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 86,175 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89M, up from 78,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.72. About 457,627 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 04/04/2018 – Coillte Completes “Go-Live” of Trimble’s Connected Forest Solution; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects Viewpoint to Contribute About $200M of Non-GAAP Rev in 2019; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Viewpoint Analytics Unveiled at 2019 Collaborate Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EKA Solutions Licenses Trimble’s Mapping Web APIs to Deliver Enhanced ETA and Visibility Solutions – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble (TRMB) Down 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold TRMB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 215.85 million shares or 2.16% less from 220.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Tru LP reported 232,780 shares stake. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has 0.06% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Vanguard Group Inc reported 23.28M shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1,115 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,548 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0.37% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 868,816 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 0.08% or 86,200 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 66,067 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 7,400 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 567 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 922,097 shares. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 1.05 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 46,936 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 170,771 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 36,168 shares.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 62% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 58% – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 14% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.