As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lowered Stake; Argent Trust Company Position in Netflix (NFLX) Upped as Stock Declined

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 123.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 921 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $595,000, up from 748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $290.73. About 1.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Cash Burn ‘Not a Concern’ for Netflix, Says Helfstein (Video); 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 06/03/2018 – Netflix’s Subscriber Growth Momentum Trumps Cash Burn (for Now); 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 168,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 665,746 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.58M, down from 834,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 70,040 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 2.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,280 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8.85 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 151,382 shares. New York-based Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.49% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Parametric Port Limited Co invested in 258,187 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 224,005 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 273,484 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,484 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 335 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 0.03% or 120,745 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 1,445 shares. 13,532 are held by Proshare Advsr Llc. Panagora Asset Management reported 8,290 shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 79,354 shares to 449,526 shares, valued at $19.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VUG) by 2,353 shares to 2,455 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 17,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,392 shares, and cut its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has 45,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 0.56% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 497,003 shares. 85 were accumulated by Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp. Carroll Associates invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moody Bankshares Division invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 7,577 are held by Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated. Wade G W And owns 2,674 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.47% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 1,785 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,344 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 1,588 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 3,812 shares. 82,207 were reported by Guardian Tru. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.9% stake.