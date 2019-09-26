As Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Stock Value Declined, Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $4.88 Million; First Merchants Increases Position in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH)

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 46,594 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 41,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 349,527 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 457,343 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 573,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 16,479 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 135% – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 109% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 15% – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 279% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Such Is Life: How Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 59% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Venator Materials Plc by 518,600 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 151,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Management Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 14,068 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 7,768 shares. Burney holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 30,428 shares. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 56 shares. Ww Asset reported 6,732 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.31 million shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 151,314 shares. 17,007 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 53,870 shares. Thornburg Management Incorporated holds 0.55% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 65,200 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated owns 2,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 317,498 were accumulated by Zweig. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc invested 0.31% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, 41.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.4% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.