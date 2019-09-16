As Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.88 Million; Shaw Communications (SJR) Position Upped by Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 289,009 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – IN SELECT FUNCTIONS, DETERMINED THAT SOME EMPLOYEES THAT ACCEPTED VDP PACKAGE WILL TRANSITION OVER A 24-MONTH PERIOD; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil; 18/04/2018 – Alumina Target Price Raised to A$3.40 a Share by Shaw & Partners; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Shaw Communications posts loss on restructuring charges; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.33

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 457,343 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 573,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 533,724 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. 26,402 are owned by Boston Lc. Elm Ridge Limited reported 6.64% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 53,477 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 303,433 shares. Lpl Financial Llc holds 21,557 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 9,045 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Ptnrs Lc reported 1.44% stake. Contravisory Invest holds 0.06% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 3,847 shares. State Street accumulated 2.02 million shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 597,857 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 145 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,333 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 78,547 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts invested in 0% or 12,100 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Venator Materials Plc.