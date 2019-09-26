As Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.88 Million Its Stake; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Goodwin Daniel L Has Upped Its Holding

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (AGO) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 116,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 457,343 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.25M, down from 573,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.05. About 354,732 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 42,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.60B market cap company. The stock increased 8.42% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 16.54 million shares traded or 173.96% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND MPC’S SAUNDERS SAYS l’M NOT A BIG FAN OF PUBLISHING PRECISE INTEREST FORECASTS EACH QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 200,000 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has 1,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 20,191 shares. Pnc Services Grp reported 1,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl reported 170,175 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.39% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Magnetar Lc has 11,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alyeska Grp LP invested in 0.08% or 144,715 shares. C M Bidwell Associates Limited accumulated 1,995 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Burney, Virginia-based fund reported 30,428 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp De invested in 1.57 million shares. Zweig reported 1.27% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 3.70 million shares. Seizert Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 1.44% or 695,430 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 91,300 shares to 259,552 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Management L P, New York-based fund reported 230,689 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Trust Commerce reported 66,536 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tpg Grp Inc Hldgs (Sbs) Advisors Inc reported 3% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moore Lp holds 350,000 shares. Cls Invests Lc reported 0% stake. Duncker Streett & Co Incorporated holds 0.01% or 730 shares in its portfolio. 3,300 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life. 40,875 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Insur Com. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 400 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 960 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 30,387 shares. 12,775 were reported by Shufro Rose And Limited Liability Corp. Stillwater Invest Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).